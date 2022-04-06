How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

The Jazz are playing for playoff positioning now as they host the Thunder on Wednesday.

The Jazz have officially clinched a playoff position so for them, the rest of the regular season is about fighting for what seed they will secure as the NBA heads into the last week of the regular season. The Jazz currently sit fifth in the West but they are going to have to keep up the pressure to hold onto that spot. If they continue to win, they will likely play the Mavericks in the first round. If they lose and everything else stays the same, Utah will play the Warriors to start the playoffs.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz on fuboTV

The Nuggets are nipping on their heels, though, only sitting a half-game back of fifth. It helps Utah's cause, though, that the Nuggets lost last night to the Spurs.

The Jazz pulled off a gritty win against the Grizzlies in their last contest, winning in overtime 121-115, which clinched them a playoff spot. Rudy Gobert had a huge stat line, leading the team with 22 points and an astounding 21 rebounds. Even with a signature late-season win, the Jazz shouldn't be overlooking the Thunder, who have won two in a row, including a dominating 117-96 win over the Suns.

Devin Booker was sitting out but OKC still took advantage and could be a thorn for Utah.

