How to Watch Thunder at Hornets

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thunder continue their four-game road trip in Charlotte looking for second road win in a month

If not for a puzzling 130-109 win at Brooklyn on Jan. 13th, Oklahoma City would be winless on the road in their last eight games away from home. Tonight, they got Carolina on their minds as they face the Hornets who have won nine of their last 12 games with a different playing seemingly leading the way every time they hit the floor.

Charlotte is one of the most balanced teams in the NBA, featuring five players that average at least 16 points per game, and have been led in scoring by five different players over this last 12-game stretch.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hornets forward Miles Bridges and guard LaMelo Ball average 20.0 and 19.2 points per game respectively, and Bridges is one game removed from a season and career-high 38 points including 5-of-9 shooting from three point range in a 97-87 win at the Knicks on Monday night.

OKC has dropped three straight games since that upset win against the Nets and have gotten off to sluggish starts in each of their last two games, trailing by nine or more points at the end of the first quarter and by double-digits at the half of back-to-back losses to Dallas and San Antonio.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring at 22.5 points per game, and has eclipsed 30 points three times in his last five games.

Charlotte forward P.J. Washington is questionable for today’s game with a hip issue and will be a gametime decision.

