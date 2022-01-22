The Thunder and Cavaliers are both coming off losses and look to rebound when they meet on Saturday night.

This season, the Thunder (14-31) are about where most would have expected, almost at the bottom of the Western Conference while the Cavaliers (27-19) have five more wins than they did in all of last season and are the surprise team of the NBA. In fact, Cleveland is four wins away from surpassing the most wins in franchise history this century without LeBron James in uniform. They are on pace to have the fourth-best season in franchise history without James.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

These teams locked up a week ago exactly with Cleveland winning (107-102) behind a huge second-half comeback (61-46):

In that game, Cleveland got another career milestone for Darius Garland in his bid for Most Improved Player and his first All-Star appearance this season. Garland finished with 27 points and 18 assists (career-high).

The Cleveland defense really stepped up in the second half allowing 37-31-100 splits and forcing eight turnovers.

Rookie Evan Mobley also stepped up in the second half with 16 points to pair with Garland to push for the win.

On the other side for Oklahoma City, the Thunder played well in the first half, shooting 49-45-78 and had balance with three players in double figures, also getting nine points from Darius Bazley.

This game shifts to Cleveland, where it is 12-9 at home while Oklahoma City is 6-17 on the road.

Cleveland is trying to keep pace with Chicago who is dealing with various injuries and Milwaukee who are playing inspired basketball as of late in the Central Division.

