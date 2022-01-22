Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thunder and Cavaliers are both coming off losses and look to rebound when they meet on Saturday night.

This season, the Thunder (14-31) are about where most would have expected, almost at the bottom of the Western Conference while the Cavaliers (27-19) have five more wins than they did in all of last season and are the surprise team of the NBA. In fact, Cleveland is four wins away from surpassing the most wins in franchise history this century without LeBron James in uniform. They are on pace to have the fourth-best season in franchise history without James.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These teams locked up a week ago exactly with Cleveland winning (107-102) behind a huge second-half comeback (61-46):

In that game, Cleveland got another career milestone for Darius Garland in his bid for Most Improved Player and his first All-Star appearance this season. Garland finished with 27 points and 18 assists (career-high).

The Cleveland defense really stepped up in the second half allowing 37-31-100 splits and forcing eight turnovers.

Rookie Evan Mobley also stepped up in the second half with 16 points to pair with Garland to push for the win.

On the other side for Oklahoma City, the Thunder played well in the first half, shooting 49-45-78 and had balance with three players in double figures, also getting nine points from Darius Bazley.

This game shifts to Cleveland, where it is 12-9 at home while Oklahoma City is 6-17 on the road.

Cleveland is trying to keep pace with Chicago who is dealing with various injuries and Milwaukee who are playing inspired basketball as of late in the Central Division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates the win against the New York Rangers after the game at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal with left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy