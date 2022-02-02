How to Watch Thunder at Mavericks

The Mavericks can close out the season sweep (4-0) against the Thunder on Wednesday night at home.

The Mavericks (29-22) are coming off an emotional loss to the Magic (108-110) as they start a six-game homestand with the Thunder (15-34) up first.

Oklahoma City is coming off a win itself and will look to build some momentum after a seven-game losing streak.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All four games between Oklahoma City and Dallas this season have been close, defensive grinds, especially their last game two weeks ago:

In its last game, Dallas jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead, which was slowly whittled down the second half before the game ended with a Dallas 104-102 win.

The first half has been a challenge for Oklahoma City, as it fell behind by double-figures in all three games (minus-33 overall). That has been the cause of the Thunder's losses with the overall net scoring difference for Dallas in the three games at plus-30 for the season series.

Focusing on its most recent game, Oklahoma City got 43 points, six rebounds and five assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 18 points and seven rebounds from Lu Dort.

Dallas got a triple-double from Luka Dončić with 20 points (12-for-14 from the line), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and six blocks plus steals.

These teams play tight, tough games, which is the style both Dallas and Oklahoma City have adopted. That has been by design for Dallas with new head coach Jason Kidd wanting to make this a more defensive team and by necessity for Oklahoma City, which just isn't talented enough yet to win any other way.

Regional restrictions may apply.