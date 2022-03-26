How to Watch Thunder at Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in NBA action, the Thunder will hit the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver.

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season winding down quickly, fans could not be more excited to get playoff basketball underway. Before that happens, however, teams are still jockeying for playoff and play-in tournament position. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Thunder hitting the road to face off against the Nuggets in Denver.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

While the Thunder aren't going to get into the postseason, the future is bright for Sam Presti and company. Oklahoma City is headed towards another high draft pick and already has a good core to build around. In their last game, the Thunder ended up knocking off the Magic by a final score of 118-102.

On the other side of the floor, the Nuggets are headed for postseason action. Denver is 43-31 on the season, which is good enough for the No. 6 spot in the West right now. The Nuggets need to get back on the winning track after losing to the Suns 140-130 in their last game.

This should be a fun game to watch. Even though the Nuggets are favored to win this game, the Thunder are not a team to take lightly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory this evening.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
