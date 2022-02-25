How to Watch Thunder at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers kick off the post-All Star break with the Thunder in town.

The Thunder (18-41) take on the Pacers (20-40) on Friday to kick off the race to the end of the season with both teams closer to focusing on lottery odds than playoff standings. 

The teams played once earlier this season, but that was before Indiana reset its future by trading All-Star Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton to build around the young combo guard.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers online with fuboTV:

Haliburton made a splash with his debut for Indiana with 23 points and six assists in a loss to the Cavaliers:

In their first game this season, Indiana won in overtime 113-110 over Oklahoma City. The Pacers were a different team, as Sabonis went for 24 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks plus steals in one of his best performances of the season.

Now, with Sabonis gone, this will be a very different game.

Since coming over from the Kings, Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points, 11.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game on 48-45-81 shooting splits—all higher marks than he put up in Sacramento. He is blossoming with only a small uptick in his usage.

On the other side, Oklahoma City has its more seasoned and developed version of Haliburton in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has leveled out this season after his career-year last year but is a borderline All-Star-level guard who Oklahoma City is building around for the future. These two are going to have an exciting duel today and for years to come.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

