How to Watch Thunder at Heat

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Heat get a chance to pad their Eastern Conference lead against the struggling Thunder on Friday.

The Thunder (20-49) limp into Miami with seven straight losses. Meanwhile, the Heat (46-24) will want to take care of business to maintain their two-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the defending champion Bucks.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat game with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and is threatening to fall behind the Pistons into the bottom three of the NBA. That would earn the Thunder a share of the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

They are also shorthanded, with Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala already out for the season and Derrick Favors, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams and standout rookie Josh Giddey also sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points a game since the All-Star break and poured in 34 in OKC's 122-120 loss against the Spurs on Wednesday night. Darius Bazley added 25 for the Thunder.

Miami has injury concerns of its own. Jimmy Butler is questionable for Friday night with a toe injury and defensive stalwart P.J. Tucker is a game-time decision due to a sore knee.

The Heat came from behind late for a 105-98 win over Detroit on Tuesday night as Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tyler Herro dropped 29 points and fellow reserve Max Strus added 16.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
