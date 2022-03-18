How to Watch Thunder at Heat

The Heat get a chance to pad their Eastern Conference lead against the struggling Thunder on Friday.

The Thunder (20-49) limp into Miami with seven straight losses. Meanwhile, the Heat (46-24) will want to take care of business to maintain their two-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the defending champion Bucks.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Oklahoma City is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and is threatening to fall behind the Pistons into the bottom three of the NBA. That would earn the Thunder a share of the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

They are also shorthanded, with Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala already out for the season and Derrick Favors, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams and standout rookie Josh Giddey also sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points a game since the All-Star break and poured in 34 in OKC's 122-120 loss against the Spurs on Wednesday night. Darius Bazley added 25 for the Thunder.

Miami has injury concerns of its own. Jimmy Butler is questionable for Friday night with a toe injury and defensive stalwart P.J. Tucker is a game-time decision due to a sore knee.

The Heat came from behind late for a 105-98 win over Detroit on Tuesday night as Sixth Man of the Year candidate Tyler Herro dropped 29 points and fellow reserve Max Strus added 16.

