How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Thunder will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue on Wednesday, and there are plenty of games that fans will want to keep a close eye on. As the league continues fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, games have gone on mostly as scheduled. On Wednesday night, the Thunder and Timberwolves will square off in what should be an intriguing matchup.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Prior to today's matchup, the Thunder hold a 13-23 record and need to string together a few wins. Oklahoma City isn't going to be a playoff team this season, but it is building the right way and is headed in the right direction. In their last game, the Thunder ended up coming up short against the Mavericks by a final score of 95-86.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have a 17-20 record coming into this one. Minnesota is a fringe postseason contender and needs to pick up a few wins to move its way up in the standings. Last time out, the Timberwolves defeated the Clippers by a final score of 122-104.

While neither of these teams is an NBA Finals contender, the game does feature a lot of great young talent. Minnesota is also a team that could make a run at a playoff spot. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

