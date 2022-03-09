How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thunder are set to face off against the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday night in NBA action.

On Wednesday night around the NBA, there are plenty of must-watch games. One of those will feature the Thunder traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Thunder hold a 20-45 record and are headed for another high draft pick. Sam Presti has a ton of draft capital moving forward and Oklahoma City could be a team to watch in just a couple of years. In their last game, the Thunder ended up losing to the Bucks by a final score of 142-115.

On the other side of this matchup, the Timberwolves are currently a playoff-caliber team. Minnesota holds a record of 37-29 and has been playing great basketball lately. Last time out, the Timberwolves ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 124-81, marking their fifth straight win.

Looking at this game on paper, the Timberwolves should win. However, the Thunder are not a team that will go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who pulls out the win.

