How to Watch Thunder at Suns

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Thunder continues their West Coast swing without coach and star rookie as they head to Phoenix to face the suddenly slumping Suns.
    Author:

    Off back-to-back losses, the Suns wrap up a four-game homestand as they face off against the Thunder for the second time in a week.

    After beating Oklahoma City 113-101 on Thursday night, Phoenix lost to Golden State on Christmas Day and then to the Grizzlies on Monday night for their first two-game losing skid since dropping a pair on the road in late October.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns:

    Match Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    All-Star guard Devin Booker has led the Suns in scoring three of the last four games, including a pair of 30-point performances, one of which came against the Thunder last week. Booker is averaging 23.1 points per game this season and is shooting a scorching 42.2% from three-point range.

    Booker needs just four points for 10,000 in his career.

    Phoenix features eight players averaging double-digits in scoring for the NBA’s third-leading offense that averages 111.7 points per game, trailing only the Jazz and Hornets.

    Oklahoma City has struggled defensively in stretches this season, allowing 14 of its last 16 opponents to score over 100 points.

    Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, along with the NBA’s Rookie of the Month for November Josh Giddey, are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Giddey is among six Thunder players currently sidelined due to COVID-19 issues along with Derrick Favors, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

    Phoenix has won three straight games against Oklahoma City, with Booker scoring 94 points in those three contests.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    3 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy