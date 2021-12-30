How to Watch Thunder at Suns

The Thunder continues their West Coast swing without coach and star rookie as they head to Phoenix to face the suddenly slumping Suns.

Off back-to-back losses, the Suns wrap up a four-game homestand as they face off against the Thunder for the second time in a week.

After beating Oklahoma City 113-101 on Thursday night, Phoenix lost to Golden State on Christmas Day and then to the Grizzlies on Monday night for their first two-game losing skid since dropping a pair on the road in late October.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns:

Match Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

All-Star guard Devin Booker has led the Suns in scoring three of the last four games, including a pair of 30-point performances, one of which came against the Thunder last week. Booker is averaging 23.1 points per game this season and is shooting a scorching 42.2% from three-point range.

Booker needs just four points for 10,000 in his career.

Phoenix features eight players averaging double-digits in scoring for the NBA’s third-leading offense that averages 111.7 points per game, trailing only the Jazz and Hornets.

Oklahoma City has struggled defensively in stretches this season, allowing 14 of its last 16 opponents to score over 100 points.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, along with the NBA’s Rookie of the Month for November Josh Giddey, are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Giddey is among six Thunder players currently sidelined due to COVID-19 issues along with Derrick Favors, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Phoenix has won three straight games against Oklahoma City, with Booker scoring 94 points in those three contests.

