How to Watch Thunder at Trail Blazers

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder travel to Portland to take on CJ McCollum and the Trail Blazers.

Nearing the All-Star break, the Thunder are in second-to-last place in the Western Conference. They are 16-34 in the middle of a rebuilding season. After going on a seven-game losing streak, they have since snapped that and are on a winning streak.

They have won their last two games against the Trail Blazers and the Mavericks. Despite being low in the standings, Oklahoma City still ranks No. 5 in the NBA in rebounding per game, due in large part to surprise rookie Josh Giddey. 

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giddey averages 11.7 points per game but leads the team in assists and rebounds with 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers are holding on to the last play-in tournament spot currently. They are 21-31 over halfway through the season. They bring a three-game losing streak into this matchup, losing their last three on the road to the Bulls, Oklahoma City and the Lakers.

Portland is led by long-time superstar Damian Lillard. Lillard averages a team-high 24.0 points and 7.3 assists per game. Jusuf Nurkić leads the team in rebounding with 10.7 per game to go along with 14.6 points per game.

The last time these two teams played, Oklahoma City squeezed out a 17-point win at home thanks to a double-double from Giddey.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
