How to Watch Thunder at Kings

Still within reach of the play-in tournament, the Kings need a win over the Thunder on Saturday night to help their playoff hopes.

Both the Thunder and Kings are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. Sitting in the bottom three of the Western Conference, the Thunder and Kings still feel quite a few pieces away from being legitimate postseason teams.

With that in mind, the Thunder will be in Sacramento tonight with less than a week until the trade deadline.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live Stream: You can stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento has lost eight of its last 10 games, sliding down the standings out West. Despite having a solid roster on paper, the Kings just haven’t been able to figure things out this season on the court.

Second-year player Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the best young guards in the league, averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest. As the team continues to build towards being a playoff-caliber team, he’ll be one of the cornerstones of the roster.

Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games but overall has been extremely inconsistent this season. With a record of 17-34, they’re a bottom-five team in the NBA to this point.

Rookie sensation Josh Giddey has been spectacular for the Thunder, stuffing the stat sheet all season. In the midst of a rebuild, the future looks bright in OKC.

Ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, the Kings are a team to monitor. With the desire to make a push for the playoffs, they could look to make a move to improve their roster.

