How to Watch Thunder at Spurs

The Spurs host the Thunder on Wednesday night needing a win to keep their play-in hopes afloat.

Since beating the Jazz to give coach Gregg Popovich his record-breaking 1,336th coaching victory, the Spurs (26-43) have dropped two straight and are 2-3 in their seven-game homestand. The Thunder (20-48) are chasing lottery balls and have lost six in a row.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City is carried by young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.4 points and 7.4 assists in 10 games since returning to the lineup on Feb. 24. However, the Thunder are only 2-8 in that span.

Starting wing Luguentz Dort is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and rotation regulars Derrick Favors, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams, and rookie Josh Giddey are also on the sidelines.

All-Star Dejounte Murray and Olympian Keldon Johnson lead the San Antonio attack. Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.4 rebounds while Johnson gets 16.3 points a night and is shooting 40.8% from deep.

Their offense could get a boost if Doug McDermott is cleared to play. He's played only three minutes in the Spurs' last three games with a sprained ankle.

San Antonio will look to tighten up things defensively after Karl-Anthony Towns torched it for 60 points in Minnesota's 149-139 win on Monday. Oklahoma City opens a three-game road trip after taking a 134-116 loss to the Hornets on the chin Monday night.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Thunder this season, including a 114-106 win in the teams' last meeting on Feb. 16 in Oklahoma City. Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio and center Jakob Poeltl went for 20 points and 17 rebounds. Rookie Tre Mann led OKC with 24 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.