Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -11.5 213 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder

The Hawks record only 3.8 more points per game (109.4) than the Thunder allow (105.6).

Atlanta has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-6 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Thunder average 10.6 fewer points per game (98.6) than the Hawks allow (109.2).

The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Hawks pull down 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.7).

The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch