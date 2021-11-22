Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-11.5
213 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder
- The Hawks record only 3.8 more points per game (109.4) than the Thunder allow (105.6).
- Atlanta has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
- Oklahoma City is 5-6 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Thunder average 10.6 fewer points per game (98.6) than the Hawks allow (109.2).
- The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Hawks pull down 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.7).
- The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.4 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
