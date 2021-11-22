Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -11.5

    213 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Thunder

    • The Hawks record only 3.8 more points per game (109.4) than the Thunder allow (105.6).
    • Atlanta has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-6 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
    • The Thunder average 10.6 fewer points per game (98.6) than the Hawks allow (109.2).
    • The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
    • The Hawks pull down 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.7).
    • The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 24.7 points and distributing 9.2 assists.
    • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.4 assists per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
