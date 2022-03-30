Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (fourth, 28 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-37) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15th, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hawks

The Hawks average just two more points per game (113.2) than the Thunder allow (111.2).

Atlanta has a 31-14 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.

The Thunder score 8.6 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.4).

Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 29-14 overall.

The Thunder's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28 points and distributes 9.6 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down three threes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs five rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Pelicans L 117-112 Home 3/22/2022 Knicks W 117-111 Away 3/23/2022 Pistons L 122-101 Away 3/25/2022 Warriors W 121-110 Home 3/28/2022 Pacers W 132-123 Away 3/30/2022 Thunder - Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/2/2022 Nets - Home 4/5/2022 Raptors - Away 4/6/2022 Wizards - Home 4/8/2022 Heat - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule