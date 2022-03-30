How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (fourth, 28 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-37) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15th, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hawks
- The Hawks average just two more points per game (113.2) than the Thunder allow (111.2).
- Atlanta has a 31-14 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Thunder score 8.6 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.4).
- Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Atlanta has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 29-14 overall.
- The Thunder's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28 points and distributes 9.6 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down three threes per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs five rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Pelicans
L 117-112
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
W 117-111
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
L 122-101
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
W 121-110
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
W 132-123
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/6/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/8/2022
Heat
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Magic
L 90-85
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
L 132-123
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
W 118-102
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
W 134-131
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away