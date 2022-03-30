Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (fourth, 28 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-37) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15th, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks average just two more points per game (113.2) than the Thunder allow (111.2).
  • Atlanta has a 31-14 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Thunder score 8.6 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (112.4).
  • Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 29-14 overall.
  • The Thunder's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28 points and distributes 9.6 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down three threes per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs five rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Pelicans

L 117-112

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

W 117-111

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

L 122-101

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

W 121-110

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

W 132-123

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Magic

L 90-85

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

L 132-123

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

W 118-102

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

L 113-107

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

W 134-131

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
