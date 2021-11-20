Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (8-8) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -9

    205 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder

    • The Celtics put up 108.1 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Thunder give up.
    • Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Thunder put up 8.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.5).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Boston has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.
    • The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
    • The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.4).
    • The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

