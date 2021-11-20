Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (8-8) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9 205 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder

The Celtics put up 108.1 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Thunder give up.

Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Thunder put up 8.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.5).

Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Boston has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.

The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.4).

The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch