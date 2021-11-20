Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (8-8) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Celtics
Celtics
-9
205 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder
- The Celtics put up 108.1 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Thunder give up.
- Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Thunder put up 8.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.5).
- Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Boston has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.
- The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
- The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.4).
- The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
