Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (44-28) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Celtics

The Celtics average just 0.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (110.7).

When Boston totals more than 110.7 points, it is 27-7.

Oklahoma City is 15-18 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Thunder's 102.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.

Boston has a 27-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

Boston is 30-7 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Oklahoma City is 12-15 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Pistons W 114-103 Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks L 95-92 Home 3/16/2022 Warriors W 110-88 Away 3/18/2022 Kings W 126-97 Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets W 124-104 Away 3/21/2022 Thunder - Away 3/23/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/28/2022 Raptors - Away 3/30/2022 Heat - Home 4/1/2022 Pacers - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule