Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (44-28) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Celtics
- The Celtics average just 0.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (110.7).
- When Boston totals more than 110.7 points, it is 27-7.
- Oklahoma City is 15-18 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Thunder's 102.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
- Boston has a 27-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- Boston is 30-7 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- Oklahoma City is 12-15 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
L 95-92
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
W 110-88
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
W 126-97
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
W 124-104
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/30/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
L 134-116
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
L 122-120
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
L 120-108
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
L 90-85
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home