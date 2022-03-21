Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (44-28) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics average just 0.8 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (110.7).
  • When Boston totals more than 110.7 points, it is 27-7.
  • Oklahoma City is 15-18 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Thunder's 102.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
  • Boston has a 27-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
  • Boston is 30-7 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • Oklahoma City is 12-15 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

W 114-103

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

L 95-92

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

W 110-88

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

W 126-97

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

W 124-104

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

L 134-116

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

L 122-120

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

L 120-108

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

L 90-85

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Strike Force vs. Panthers

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy