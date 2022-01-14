Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (26-14) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Nets

Nets vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-5.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder

  • The 111.6 points per game the Nets put up are just 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.7).
  • Brooklyn has a 22-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 11-14 when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Thunder's 100.0 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 108.7 the Nets allow.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
  • Brooklyn is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.
  • The Nets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
  • The Nets average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.2).
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 24th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.1 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.5 points per contest.
  • Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.7 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
  • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has tallied 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
  • Luguentz Dort is reliable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

