Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (26-14) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -5.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder

The 111.6 points per game the Nets put up are just 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.7).

Brooklyn has a 22-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.

Oklahoma City is 11-14 when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

The Thunder's 100.0 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 108.7 the Nets allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Brooklyn is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.

The Nets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.

The Nets average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.2).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 24th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.1 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.5 points per contest.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.7 per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch