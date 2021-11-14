Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (9-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nets
- The Nets record 107.6 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 106.4 the Thunder allow.
- Brooklyn is 6-0 when scoring more than 106.4 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 99.6 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets give up.
- Oklahoma City is 4-0 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.0 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at the top of the Thunder scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in rebounds is Darius Bazley with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Josh Giddey with 6.1 per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 0.9 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Pistons
W 96-90
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
W 116-103
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
L 118-95
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
W 123-90
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
W 120-112
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
L 99-94
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
W 107-104
Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
W 99-94
Home
11/10/2021
Pelicans
W 108-100
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
W 105-103
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away