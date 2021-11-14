Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (9-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nets

The Nets record 107.6 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 106.4 the Thunder allow.

Brooklyn is 6-0 when scoring more than 106.4 points.

Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Thunder score an average of 99.6 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets give up.

Oklahoma City is 4-0 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Brooklyn is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.0 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at the top of the Thunder scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in rebounds is Darius Bazley with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Josh Giddey with 6.1 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 0.9 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Pistons W 96-90 Away 11/7/2021 Raptors W 116-103 Away 11/8/2021 Bulls L 118-95 Away 11/10/2021 Magic W 123-90 Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans W 120-112 Away 11/14/2021 Thunder - Away 11/16/2021 Warriors - Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/19/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/24/2021 Celtics - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule