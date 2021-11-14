Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (9-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nets

    • The Nets record 107.6 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 106.4 the Thunder allow.
    • Brooklyn is 6-0 when scoring more than 106.4 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 99.6 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets give up.
    • Oklahoma City is 4-0 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Brooklyn is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
    • Brooklyn is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
    • Oklahoma City has compiled a 1-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.0 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at the top of the Thunder scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in rebounds is Darius Bazley with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Josh Giddey with 6.1 per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 0.9 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    W 96-90

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    W 116-103

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    L 118-95

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    W 123-90

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-112

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 99-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    W 105-103

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

