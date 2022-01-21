Jan 19, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Jaylen Morris (30) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (25-20) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -9 224 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Thunder

The Hornets record 6.6 more points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).

Charlotte is 19-11 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 114.4 points, it is 13-20.

The Thunder's 100.7 points per game are 13.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets allow.

When it scores more than 114.6 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.

Charlotte's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.

The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.

The Hornets pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.2).

The Hornets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 14th.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, dishing out 7.7 assists per game while scoring 19.2 PPG.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch