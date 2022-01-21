How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (25-20) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-9
224 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Thunder
- The Hornets record 6.6 more points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).
- Charlotte is 19-11 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 114.4 points, it is 13-20.
- The Thunder's 100.7 points per game are 13.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets allow.
- When it scores more than 114.6 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
- Charlotte's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.
- The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.
- The Hornets pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.2).
- The Hornets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 14th.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, dishing out 7.7 assists per game while scoring 19.2 PPG.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)