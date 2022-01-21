Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Jaylen Morris (30) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Jaylen Morris (30) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (25-20) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Hornets

Hornets vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-9

224 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Thunder

  • The Hornets record 6.6 more points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).
  • Charlotte is 19-11 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 114.4 points, it is 13-20.
  • The Thunder's 100.7 points per game are 13.9 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets allow.
  • When it scores more than 114.6 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
  • Charlotte's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 100.7 points.
  • The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.
  • The Hornets pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.2).
  • The Hornets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 14th.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, dishing out 7.7 assists per game while scoring 19.2 PPG.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball and Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy