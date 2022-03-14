How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) hope to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets
- The Hornets put up only 4.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Thunder give up (110.4).
- Charlotte is 25-13 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Thunder's 102.6 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.
- Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 114.9 points.
- Charlotte has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Hornets make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 24-11 overall.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.3 assists in each contest.
- Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.0 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
W 119-98
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
W 123-117
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
L 132-121
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
L 115-101
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
W 142-120
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-101
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
L 116-103
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
L 142-115
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 132-102
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home