Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) hope to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets

The Hornets put up only 4.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Thunder give up (110.4).

Charlotte is 25-13 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Thunder's 102.6 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.

The Hornets make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 24-11 overall.

The Thunder are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.3 assists in each contest.

Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.0 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Cavaliers W 119-98 Away 3/5/2022 Spurs W 123-117 Home 3/8/2022 Nets L 132-121 Home 3/9/2022 Celtics L 115-101 Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans W 142-120 Away 3/14/2022 Thunder - Away 3/16/2022 Hawks - Home 3/19/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/21/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/23/2022 Knicks - Home 3/25/2022 Jazz - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule