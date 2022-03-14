Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47) hope to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Hornets

  • The Hornets put up only 4.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Thunder give up (110.4).
  • Charlotte is 25-13 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Thunder's 102.6 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.
  • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 114.9 points.
  • Charlotte has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Hornets make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • In games Charlotte shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 24-11 overall.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.3 assists in each contest.
  • Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.0 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

W 119-98

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

W 123-117

Home

3/8/2022

Nets

L 132-121

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

L 115-101

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

W 142-120

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/23/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Jazz

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-101

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

L 116-103

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

L 142-115

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 132-102

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

