Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls average only 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Thunder give up (107.8).
  • Chicago is 23-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 12-16 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Thunder's 100.3 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 108.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
  • Chicago is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.3 points.
  • This season, the Bulls have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
  • Chicago has a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Celtics

L 114-112

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

L 119-106

Away

1/19/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

1/21/2022

Bucks

L 94-90

Away

1/23/2022

Magic

L 114-95

Away

1/24/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/26/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/28/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Magic

-

Home

2/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-102

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

L 104-102

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

L 118-96

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

L 121-98

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

L 94-87

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

2/4/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy