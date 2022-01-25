How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bulls
- The Bulls average only 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Thunder give up (107.8).
- Chicago is 23-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Oklahoma City is 12-16 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Thunder's 100.3 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 108.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Chicago is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.3 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- Chicago has a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Celtics
L 114-112
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
L 119-106
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
L 94-90
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
L 114-95
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/28/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Magic
-
Home
2/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-102
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
L 104-102
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
L 118-96
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
L 121-98
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
L 94-87
Away
1/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
2/4/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
2/5/2022
Kings
-
Away