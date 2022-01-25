Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bulls

The Bulls average only 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Thunder give up (107.8).

Chicago is 23-3 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Oklahoma City is 12-16 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Thunder's 100.3 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 108.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Chicago is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.3 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

Chicago has a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Celtics L 114-112 Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies L 119-106 Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 1/21/2022 Bucks L 94-90 Away 1/23/2022 Magic L 114-95 Away 1/24/2022 Thunder - Away 1/26/2022 Raptors - Home 1/28/2022 Spurs - Away 1/30/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 2/1/2022 Magic - Home 2/3/2022 Raptors - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule