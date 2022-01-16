How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers
- The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder allow.
- Cleveland has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- Oklahoma City is 10-12 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Thunder score only 1.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (102.4).
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.
- Cleveland's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 8-4 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.5 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.9 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.3 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
W 114-101
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
L 96-82
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
W 109-108
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
W 111-91
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
W 114-109
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 98-90
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-105
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
L 99-95
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
L 122-118
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
W 130-109
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home