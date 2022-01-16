Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

  • The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder allow.
  • Cleveland has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-12 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Thunder score only 1.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (102.4).
  • When it scores more than 102.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.
  • Cleveland's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Thunder are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma City is 8-4 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.5 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.9 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.3 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is consistent from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 114-101

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

L 96-82

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

W 109-108

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

W 111-91

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

W 114-109

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 98-90

Away

1/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-105

Home

1/9/2022

Nuggets

L 99-95

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

L 122-118

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

W 130-109

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

