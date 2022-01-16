Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder allow.

Cleveland has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.

Oklahoma City is 10-12 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Thunder score only 1.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (102.4).

When it scores more than 102.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.

Cleveland's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 8-4 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.9 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.3 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is consistent from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 114-101 Away 1/9/2022 Warriors L 96-82 Away 1/10/2022 Kings W 109-108 Away 1/12/2022 Jazz W 111-91 Away 1/14/2022 Spurs W 114-109 Away 1/15/2022 Thunder - Away 1/17/2022 Nets - Home 1/19/2022 Bulls - Away 1/22/2022 Thunder - Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home 1/26/2022 Bucks - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule