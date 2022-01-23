Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-12
207.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Thunder
- The Cavaliers put up 107.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 108.1 the Thunder give up.
- When Cleveland puts up more than 108.1 points, it is 16-5.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-14.
- The Thunder score just 2.2 fewer points per game (100.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (102.8).
- Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.8 points.
- Cleveland is 14-3 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
- The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.9 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)