Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -12 207.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

The Cavaliers put up 107.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 108.1 the Thunder give up.

When Cleveland puts up more than 108.1 points, it is 16-5.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-14.

The Thunder score just 2.2 fewer points per game (100.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (102.8).

Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.8 points.

Cleveland is 14-3 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.

The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 8.0 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.9 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch