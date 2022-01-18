Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -11.5 210 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Thunder

The Mavericks score only 2.2 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Thunder give up (107.7).

When Dallas scores more than 107.7 points, it is 15-3.

Oklahoma City is 10-10 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.

The Thunder score an average of 100.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 102.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.

Dallas is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.

The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who puts up 16.0 points per game to go with 5.6 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch