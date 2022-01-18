Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-11.5
210 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Thunder
- The Mavericks score only 2.2 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Thunder give up (107.7).
- When Dallas scores more than 107.7 points, it is 15-3.
- Oklahoma City is 10-10 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 100.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 102.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.7 points, Oklahoma City is 10-8.
- Dallas is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.
- The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.3).
- The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who puts up 16.0 points per game to go with 5.6 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.3 points per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)