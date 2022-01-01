Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (16-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks
- The 100.4 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Mavericks give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.
- Dallas is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Mavericks' 105.3 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder give up.
- Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.
- This season, the Thunder have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- Dallas has put together a 12-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.1 boards and distributes 6.1 assists per game to go with a 10.8 PPG scoring average.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 22.0 per game while tacking on 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also records 15.6 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Porzingis (1.6 per game).
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Suns
L 113-101
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
W 117-112
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
L 117-111
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
L 115-97
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
W 95-80
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Bucks
L 102-95
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
L 120-116
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
W 132-117
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
L 95-94
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
W 112-96
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
-
Away