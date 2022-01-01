Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (16-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

    • The 100.4 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Mavericks give up.
    • Oklahoma City has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.
    • Dallas is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Mavericks' 105.3 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder give up.
    • Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.
    • This season, the Thunder have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
    • In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
    • Dallas has put together a 12-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.1 boards and distributes 6.1 assists per game to go with a 10.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 22.0 per game while tacking on 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also records 15.6 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Porzingis (1.6 per game).

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    L 113-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-112

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    L 117-111

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    L 115-97

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    W 95-80

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 102-95

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 132-117

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    L 95-94

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    W 112-96

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

