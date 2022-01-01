Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (16-18) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

The 100.4 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Mavericks give up.

Oklahoma City has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.

Dallas is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 100.4 points.

The Mavericks' 105.3 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder give up.

Dallas is 10-3 when it scores more than 108.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 10-7 when it gives up fewer than 105.3 points.

This season, the Thunder have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

Dallas has put together a 12-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.1 boards and distributes 6.1 assists per game to go with a 10.8 PPG scoring average.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 22.0 per game while tacking on 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Dallas' assist leader is Jalen Brunson with 5.3 per game. He also records 15.6 points per game and grabs 3.6 rebounds per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Porzingis (1.6 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Suns L 113-101 Away 12/26/2021 Pelicans W 117-112 Home 12/28/2021 Kings L 117-111 Away 12/29/2021 Suns L 115-97 Away 12/31/2021 Knicks W 95-80 Home 1/2/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/5/2022 Timberwolves - Away 1/7/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/9/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/11/2022 Wizards - Away 1/13/2022 Nets - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule