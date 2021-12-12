Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Los Angeles won 116-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) will host the Dallas Mavericks (12-13) after losing four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

    • The 103.8 points per game the Mavericks score are the same as the Thunder allow.
    • Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Thunder put up 6.5 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.6).
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Dallas' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.
    • This season, the Mavericks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
    • Dallas has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 46.9% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristaps Porzingis, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has tallied 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-91

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 97-90

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 104-96

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    L 106-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-110

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 152-79

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-103

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    W 110-109

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 116-95

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

