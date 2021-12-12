Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Los Angeles won 116-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) will host the Dallas Mavericks (12-13) after losing four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks

The 103.8 points per game the Mavericks score are the same as the Thunder allow.

Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 108.4 points.

Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.

The Thunder put up 6.5 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.6).

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Dallas' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Dallas has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 46.9% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristaps Porzingis, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has tallied 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Pelicans L 107-91 Home 12/4/2021 Grizzlies L 97-90 Home 12/7/2021 Nets L 102-99 Home 12/8/2021 Grizzlies W 104-96 Away 12/10/2021 Pacers L 106-93 Away 12/12/2021 Thunder - Away 12/13/2021 Hornets - Home 12/15/2021 Lakers - Home 12/19/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/21/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/23/2021 Bucks - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule