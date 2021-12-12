Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17) will host the Dallas Mavericks (12-13) after losing four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Mavericks
- The 103.8 points per game the Mavericks score are the same as the Thunder allow.
- Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Thunder put up 6.5 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (105.6).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Dallas' record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Dallas has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 46.9% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 boards and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristaps Porzingis, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has tallied 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
L 107-91
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
L 97-90
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
L 102-99
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
W 104-96
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
L 106-93
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
L 114-110
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
L 152-79
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
L 116-95
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
-
Away