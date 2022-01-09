Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-18) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Thunder give up (107.5).
  • When Denver puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 11-5.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-10 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Thunder average 6.7 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.4).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
  • Denver's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.7 points.
  • The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 13-10 overall.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Warriors

W 89-86

Away

1/1/2022

Rockets

W 124-111

Away

1/3/2022

Mavericks

L 103-89

Away

1/5/2022

Jazz

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Kings

W 121-111

Home

1/9/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/11/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Suns

L 115-97

Away

12/31/2021

Knicks

W 95-80

Home

1/2/2022

Mavericks

L 95-86

Home

1/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 98-90

Away

1/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-105

Home

1/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

