Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-18) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Thunder give up (107.5).
- When Denver puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 11-5.
- Oklahoma City is 10-10 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Thunder average 6.7 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.4).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Denver's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.7 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 13-10 overall.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
W 89-86
Away
1/1/2022
Rockets
W 124-111
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
L 103-89
Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
W 121-111
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Suns
L 115-97
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
W 95-80
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
L 95-86
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 98-90
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-105
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
-
Away