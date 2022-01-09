Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-18) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Thunder give up (107.5).

When Denver puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 11-5.

Oklahoma City is 10-10 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Thunder average 6.7 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.4).

Oklahoma City has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Denver's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.7 points.

The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 13-10 overall.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Warriors W 89-86 Away 1/1/2022 Rockets W 124-111 Away 1/3/2022 Mavericks L 103-89 Away 1/5/2022 Jazz L 115-109 Home 1/7/2022 Kings W 121-111 Home 1/9/2022 Thunder - Away 1/11/2022 Clippers - Away 1/13/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/15/2022 Lakers - Home 1/16/2022 Jazz - Home 1/19/2022 Clippers - Home

