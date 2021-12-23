Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Paycom Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

    • The Nuggets record 106.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.
    • Denver is 9-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
    • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 8-8.
    • The Thunder score an average of 99.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Oklahoma City is 5-2.
    • Denver is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.2 points.
    • This season, the Nuggets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
    • In games Denver shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 11-8 overall.
    • The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.3 points, grabbing 13.5 rebounds and distributing 7.5 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and adds 4.9 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    W 113-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-107

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    W 133-115

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 116-95

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-84

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    L 113-110

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    December
    22
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

