Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

The Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets record 106.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.

Denver is 9-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 8-8.

The Thunder score an average of 99.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Oklahoma City is 5-2.

Denver is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.2 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 11-8 overall.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.3 points, grabbing 13.5 rebounds and distributing 7.5 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and adds 4.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Spurs L 123-111 Away 12/11/2021 Spurs W 127-112 Away 12/13/2021 Wizards W 113-107 Home 12/15/2021 Timberwolves L 124-107 Home 12/17/2021 Hawks W 133-115 Away 12/22/2021 Thunder - Away 12/23/2021 Hornets - Home 12/26/2021 Clippers - Away 12/28/2021 Warriors - Away 12/30/2021 Warriors - Home 1/1/2022 Rockets - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule