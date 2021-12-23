Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets record 106.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.
- Denver is 9-4 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 8-8.
- The Thunder score an average of 99.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.5 points, Oklahoma City is 5-2.
- Denver is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.2 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 11-8 overall.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.3 points, grabbing 13.5 rebounds and distributing 7.5 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and adds 4.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
L 123-111
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
W 127-112
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
W 113-107
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-107
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
W 133-115
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
1/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
L 116-95
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
L 103-84
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
L 113-110
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
W 104-103
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 102-99
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home