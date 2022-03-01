Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (36-25) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ball Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder
- The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets average are just 2.1 more points than the Thunder allow (108.4).
- Denver is 27-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- Oklahoma City is 14-19 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Thunder's 101.7 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 107.6 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Denver has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
- The Nuggets are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fourth.
- The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
- The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.5 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 8.0 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and tacks on 5.3 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)