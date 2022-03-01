Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (36-25) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ball Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

  • The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets average are just 2.1 more points than the Thunder allow (108.4).
  • Denver is 27-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 14-19 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Thunder's 101.7 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 107.6 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Denver has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fourth.
  • The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
  • The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.5 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 8.0 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and tacks on 5.3 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
