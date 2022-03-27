Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -17 230 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

The Nuggets put up only 0.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (110.9).

When Denver totals more than 110.9 points, it is 30-6.

Oklahoma City is 16-22 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Thunder put up 6.1 fewer points per game (103.3) than the Nuggets give up (109.4).

Oklahoma City has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.

Denver has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.3 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.

The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.5 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

