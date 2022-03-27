How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-17
230 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder
- The Nuggets put up only 0.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (110.9).
- When Denver totals more than 110.9 points, it is 30-6.
- Oklahoma City is 16-22 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Thunder put up 6.1 fewer points per game (103.3) than the Nuggets give up (109.4).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.
- Denver has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.3 points.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.
- The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.5 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs five rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
