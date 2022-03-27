Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Nuggets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-17

230 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

  • The Nuggets put up only 0.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (110.9).
  • When Denver totals more than 110.9 points, it is 30-6.
  • Oklahoma City is 16-22 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Thunder put up 6.1 fewer points per game (103.3) than the Nuggets give up (109.4).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 10-12 record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.
  • Denver has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.3 points.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.5 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs five rebounds and averages 5.9 assists per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
