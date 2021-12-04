Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-18) will look to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. The Thunder have also lost eight games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Thunder

    • The 98.9 points per game the Pistons score are 9.3 fewer points than the Thunder give up (108.2).
    • Detroit has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 98.9 points.
    • The Thunder put up 10.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Pistons allow (108.5).
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
    • Detroit has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.
    • The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
    • The Pistons grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).
    • The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at fifth.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • Cunningham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Killian Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.5 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    oklahoma women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) is defended by Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (26) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    13 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy