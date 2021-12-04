Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-18) will look to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. The Thunder have also lost eight games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Thunder
- The 98.9 points per game the Pistons score are 9.3 fewer points than the Thunder give up (108.2).
- Detroit has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 98.9 points.
- The Thunder put up 10.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Pistons allow (108.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Detroit has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.
- The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
- The Pistons grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).
- The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at fifth.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Cunningham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Killian Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.5 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
