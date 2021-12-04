Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-18) will look to halt an eight-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 6, 2021. The Thunder have also lost eight games in a row. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Thunder

The 98.9 points per game the Pistons score are 9.3 fewer points than the Thunder give up (108.2).

Detroit has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 98.9 points.

The Thunder put up 10.4 fewer points per game (98.1) than the Pistons allow (108.5).

Oklahoma City has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.

Detroit has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.

The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Pistons grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).

The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at fifth.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.6 assists per game.

Cunningham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Killian Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch