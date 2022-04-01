Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-56) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pistons

  • The 104.5 points per game the Pistons score are seven fewer points than the Thunder give up (111.5).
  • Detroit is 12-9 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Thunder's 103.9 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pistons give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.3 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
  • Detroit's record is 8-10 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Pistons are shooting 43% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Detroit is 12-14 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 47.1% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
  • Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
  • Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.5 points, five rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (one per game).

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Hawks

W 122-101

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

L 100-97

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

L 104-102

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

L 130-123

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

W 102-94

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

L 132-123

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

W 118-102

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

L 113-107

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

W 134-131

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

L 136-118

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

