Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (20-56) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pistons
- The 104.5 points per game the Pistons score are seven fewer points than the Thunder give up (111.5).
- Detroit is 12-9 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- Oklahoma City is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Thunder's 103.9 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pistons give up.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
- Detroit's record is 8-10 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Pistons are shooting 43% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 12-14 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 47.1% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
- Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, grabbing 8.5 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
- Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.5 points, five rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (one per game).
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Hawks
W 122-101
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
L 100-97
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
L 104-102
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
L 130-123
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
W 102-94
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
L 132-123
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
W 118-102
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
W 134-131
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
L 136-118
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Clippers
-
Away
