Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (3-0) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Warriors
- Last year, the Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.
- Golden State went 28-4 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
- When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 16-17.
- The Thunder averaged 7.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Warriors allowed (112.7).
- Oklahoma City put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
- Golden State had a 14-2 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Golden State went 28-7 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Thunder's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors gave up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Oklahoma City went 15-15 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game last season.
- Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- Curry hit an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Dort knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Lakers
W 121-114
Away
10/21/2021
Clippers
W 115-113
Home
10/24/2021
Kings
W 119-107
Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Jazz
L 107-86
Away
10/22/2021
Rockets
L 124-91
Away
10/24/2021
76ers
L 115-103
Home
10/26/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
-
Home
How To Watch
October
26
2021
Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
