Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (3-0) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Warriors

    • Last year, the Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.
    • Golden State went 28-4 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
    • When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 16-17.
    • The Thunder averaged 7.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Warriors allowed (112.7).
    • Oklahoma City put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
    • Golden State had a 14-2 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Golden State went 28-7 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors gave up to their opponents (45.2%).
    • Oklahoma City went 15-15 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game last season.
    • Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry hit an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Dort knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-114

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Clippers

    W 115-113

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    W 119-107

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-86

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Rockets

    L 124-91

    Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    L 115-103

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

