Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (3-0) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Warriors

Last year, the Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.

Golden State went 28-4 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.

When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 16-17.

The Thunder averaged 7.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Warriors allowed (112.7).

Oklahoma City put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.

Golden State had a 14-2 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.

The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Golden State went 28-7 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Thunder's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Warriors gave up to their opponents (45.2%).

Oklahoma City went 15-15 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game last season.

Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Curry hit an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.

Dort knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Lakers W 121-114 Away 10/21/2021 Clippers W 115-113 Home 10/24/2021 Kings W 119-107 Away 10/26/2021 Thunder - Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/30/2021 Thunder - Home 11/3/2021 Hornets - Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home

