Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

The Golden State Warriors (4-1) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -12.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder

The Warriors average just 1.0 fewer point per game (112.4) than the Thunder give up (113.4).

Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Oklahoma City has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Thunder score an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 107.2 the Warriors give up.

The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 28th.

The Warriors grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (9.6).

The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 30.4 points a game in addition to his 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch