Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (4-1) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -12.5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder

    • The Warriors average just 1.0 fewer point per game (112.4) than the Thunder give up (113.4).
    • Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 107.2 the Warriors give up.
    • The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 28th.
    • The Warriors grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (9.6).
    • The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 20th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 30.4 points a game in addition to his 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Thunder.
    • Derrick Favors has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

