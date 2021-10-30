Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (4-1) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-12.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Thunder
- The Warriors average just 1.0 fewer point per game (112.4) than the Thunder give up (113.4).
- Golden State is 3-0 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 100.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 107.2 the Warriors give up.
- The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 28th.
- The Warriors grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (9.6).
- The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 20th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and distributes 6.8 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 30.4 points a game in addition to his 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Thunder.
- Derrick Favors has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
