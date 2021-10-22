Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) battle the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Toyota Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rockets
-3.5
220 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder
- Last year, the Rockets recorded 108.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.
- Houston had a 9-11 record last season when putting up more than 115.6 points.
- When Oklahoma City gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season, it went 11-8.
- The Thunder put up 11.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
- Oklahoma City went 9-2 last season when it scored more than 116.7 points.
- Houston had an 8-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Thunder ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA. The Rockets finished 27th.
- The Rockets and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.9 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets finished 22nd.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Daniel Theis averaged 5.5 boards per game and D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per game.
- Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors notched 1.0 block per contest.
