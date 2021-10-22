Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) takes a jump shot as Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) battle the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Toyota Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -3.5 220 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

Last year, the Rockets recorded 108.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.

Houston had a 9-11 record last season when putting up more than 115.6 points.

When Oklahoma City gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season, it went 11-8.

The Thunder put up 11.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).

Oklahoma City went 9-2 last season when it scored more than 116.7 points.

Houston had an 8-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.

The Thunder ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA. The Rockets finished 27th.

The Rockets and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.9 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets finished 22nd.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Daniel Theis averaged 5.5 boards per game and D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per game.

Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.

Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch