Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) takes a jump shot as Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) takes a jump shot as Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) battle the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Toyota Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    • Arena: Toyota Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Rockets

    Rockets vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rockets

    -3.5

    220 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

    • Last year, the Rockets recorded 108.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 115.6 the Thunder gave up.
    • Houston had a 9-11 record last season when putting up more than 115.6 points.
    • When Oklahoma City gave up fewer than 108.8 points last season, it went 11-8.
    • The Thunder put up 11.7 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the Rockets gave up (116.7).
    • Oklahoma City went 9-2 last season when it scored more than 116.7 points.
    • Houston had an 8-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Thunder ranked fifth in rebounding in the NBA. The Rockets finished 27th.
    • The Rockets and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.3 and 9.9 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets finished 22nd.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Jae'Sean Tate put up 11.3 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Daniel Theis averaged 5.5 boards per game and D.J. Augustin dished out 3.3 assists per game.
    • Augustin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Tate and Theis were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Theis collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors notched 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15449451
    Figure Skating

    How to Watch ISU Grand Prix: Skate America

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) takes a jump shot as Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866433 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy