Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

The Houston Rockets (1-13) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

The 98.6 points per game the Thunder put up are 14.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (112.8).

When Houston gives up fewer than 98.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Rockets average 5.4 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Thunder give up (107.2).

Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Thunder make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Oklahoma City has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Houston has compiled a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder scoring leader is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 21.6 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Giddey is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 12.7 points and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Spurs W 99-94 Home 11/10/2021 Pelicans W 108-100 Away 11/12/2021 Kings W 105-103 Home 11/14/2021 Nets L 120-96 Home 11/15/2021 Heat L 103-90 Home 11/17/2021 Rockets - Home 11/19/2021 Bucks - Away 11/20/2021 Celtics - Away 11/22/2021 Hawks - Away 11/24/2021 Jazz - Home 11/26/2021 Wizards - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule