Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-13) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Paycom Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

    • The 98.6 points per game the Thunder put up are 14.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (112.8).
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 98.6 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Rockets average 5.4 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Thunder give up (107.2).
    • Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Thunder make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
    • Oklahoma City has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
    • Houston has compiled a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The Thunder scoring leader is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 21.6 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Giddey is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 12.7 points and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 99-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    W 105-103

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    L 120-96

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    L 103-90

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    L 120-107

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    L 112-104

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    L 115-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 136-102

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

