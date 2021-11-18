Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-13) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets
- The 98.6 points per game the Thunder put up are 14.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (112.8).
- When Houston gives up fewer than 98.6 points, it is 1-2.
- The Rockets average 5.4 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Thunder give up (107.2).
- Houston has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Thunder make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Oklahoma City has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- Houston has compiled a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder scoring leader is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 21.6 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Giddey is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.1 per game. He also averages 12.7 points and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
W 99-94
Home
11/10/2021
Pelicans
W 108-100
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
W 105-103
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
L 120-96
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
L 103-90
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
L 120-107
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
L 112-104
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
L 104-92
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
L 115-89
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 136-102
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home