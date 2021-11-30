Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-16) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Rockets
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder
- The 103.5 points per game the Rockets put up are the same as the Thunder give up.
- Houston has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 99.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Houston has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Rockets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank first.
- The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
- The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 22nd.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.
- Eric Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
