Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) runs off the floor after the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-16) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -2.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Thunder

The 103.5 points per game the Rockets put up are the same as the Thunder give up.

Houston has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.

Oklahoma City has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 103.5 points.

The Thunder score an average of 99.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Houston has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.

The Rockets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank first.

The Rockets average 9.5 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 22nd.

Rockets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.

Eric Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch