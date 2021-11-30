Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-16) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

    • The Thunder score 98.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 98.5 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Rockets' 103.5 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Thunder give up.
    • Houston is 3-5 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
    • Oklahoma City's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.
    • The Thunder make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
    • This season, Houston has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.2 rebounds and distributes 5.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.4 points per contest.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 20.2 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.1 per game. He also records 13.3 points per game and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-99

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    L 102-89

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-99

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 108-90

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    W 146-143

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 102-89

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Clippers

    2 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy