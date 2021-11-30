Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-16) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets
- The Thunder score 98.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.
- When Houston allows fewer than 98.5 points, it is 2-2.
- The Rockets' 103.5 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Thunder give up.
- Houston is 3-5 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Thunder make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- This season, Houston has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.2 rebounds and distributes 5.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.4 points per contest.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 20.2 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.1 per game. He also records 13.3 points per game and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
L 111-105
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
L 113-101
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
L 101-99
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
L 102-89
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
L 106-99
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
L 108-90
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
W 118-113
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
W 146-143
Home
11/29/2021
Thunder
W 102-89
Home
12/1/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away