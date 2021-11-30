Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (4-16) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Rockets

The Thunder score 98.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.

When Houston allows fewer than 98.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Rockets' 103.5 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Thunder give up.

Houston is 3-5 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.

The Thunder make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

This season, Houston has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.2 rebounds and distributes 5.8 assists per game along with scoring 10.4 points per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, averaging 20.2 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.1 per game. He also records 13.3 points per game and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is reliable from three-point range and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.1 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Celtics L 111-105 Away 11/22/2021 Hawks L 113-101 Away 11/24/2021 Jazz L 110-104 Home 11/26/2021 Wizards L 101-99 Home 11/29/2021 Rockets L 102-89 Away 12/1/2021 Rockets - Home 12/2/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/6/2021 Pistons - Away 12/8/2021 Raptors - Away 12/10/2021 Lakers - Home 12/12/2021 Mavericks - Home

