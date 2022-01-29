Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Indiana Pacers (17-32) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pacers will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Thunder, losers of six straight. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

The 108.6 points per game the Pacers put up are only 0.7 more points than the Thunder give up (107.9).

Indiana is 14-11 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

Oklahoma City is 10-15 when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 100.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 110.2 the Pacers allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 110.2 points.

Indiana has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.

The Pacers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 13-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Pacers is Domantas Sabonis, who tallies 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Chris Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2022 Lakers W 111-104 Away 1/20/2022 Warriors W 121-117 Away 1/22/2022 Suns L 113-103 Away 1/24/2022 Pelicans L 117-113 Away 1/26/2022 Hornets L 158-126 Home 1/28/2022 Thunder - Away 1/29/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/31/2022 Clippers - Home 2/2/2022 Magic - Home 2/4/2022 Bulls - Home 2/6/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule