Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-40) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Pacers

Pacers vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacers

-7

226 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder

  • The Pacers average just 1.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Thunder allow (108.1).
  • Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Thunder's 101.3 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.
  • Indiana is 8-7 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.
  • The Pacers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fourth.
  • The Pacers pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.5).
  • The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 2.2 assists per game.
  • Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy