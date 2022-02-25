Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-40) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -7 226 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder

The Pacers average just 1.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Thunder allow (108.1).

Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Thunder's 101.3 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers allow.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.

Indiana is 8-7 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.

The Pacers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fourth.

The Pacers pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.5).

The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 2.2 assists per game.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.

Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch