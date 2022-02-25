How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (20-40) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-41) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-7
226 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Thunder
- The Pacers average just 1.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Thunder allow (108.1).
- Indiana is 17-16 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Oklahoma City is 14-17 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Thunder's 101.3 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Pacers allow.
- When it scores more than 112.0 points, Oklahoma City is 6-1.
- Indiana is 8-7 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.
- The Pacers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank fourth.
- The Pacers pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.5).
- The Thunder are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 2.2 assists per game.
- Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
- Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
