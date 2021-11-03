Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) will look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Staples Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -9.5

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

    • The Lakers score 113.4 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 109.9 the Thunder allow.
    • Los Angeles has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 113.4 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 96.7 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • The Lakers are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 24th.
    • The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 more rebounds than the Thunder average (8.7).
    • The Thunder are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 25.0 points and grabs 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 19.4 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • LeBron James is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.9 points per game. He also adds 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Darius Bazley puts up a stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey holds the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bazley (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

