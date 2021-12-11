Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Lakers
- The Lakers average just 3.3 more points per game (111.3) than the Thunder allow (108.0).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 108.0 points, it is 12-4.
- Oklahoma City is 7-10 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Thunder average 13.5 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Los Angeles is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 99.3 points.
- The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 20.0 points per contest.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-106
Home
11/30/2021
Kings
W 117-92
Away
12/3/2021
Clippers
L 119-115
Home
12/7/2021
Celtics
W 117-102
Home
12/9/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-95
Away
12/10/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/12/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Rockets
L 102-89
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
L 114-110
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
L 152-79
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Home