Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Lakers

    • The Lakers average just 3.3 more points per game (111.3) than the Thunder allow (108.0).
    • When Los Angeles scores more than 108.0 points, it is 12-4.
    • Oklahoma City is 7-10 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Thunder average 13.5 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
    • Los Angeles is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 99.3 points.
    • The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
    • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.2% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 20.0 points per contest.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 2.2 rejections per game.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Kings

    W 117-92

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-102

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-95

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    L 102-89

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-110

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 152-79

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-103

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    W 110-109

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

