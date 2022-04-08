Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-49) hope to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Staples Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Lakers

Lakers vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-8

227.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Thunder

  • The 111.6 points per game the Lakers average are only 0.2 more points than the Thunder give up (111.4).
  • Los Angeles has a 22-16 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.6 points, it is 18-23.
  • The Thunder score an average of 104 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 115 the Lakers allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it scores more than 115 points.
  • Los Angeles' record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 104 points.
  • The Lakers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
  • The Lakers average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Lakers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 13th.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 18.5 points, grabbing 7.4 boards and dishing out 7.1 assists per game.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Monk, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Anthony in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Darius Bazley sits on top of the Thunder leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Oklahoma City's assist leader is Aleksej Pokusevski with 2.1 per game. He also averages 7.6 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tre Mann is the most prolific from distance for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals and blocks is Bazley with 0.8 steals and one block per game.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NBA

