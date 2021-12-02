Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-9.5
215 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- The 110.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (106.1).
- When Memphis scores more than 106.1 points, it is 8-3.
- Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Thunder average 15.4 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.4).
- Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fifth.
- The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has tallied 7.2 boards and 5.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and adds 4.5 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
2
2021
Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)