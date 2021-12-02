Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) as forward Darius Bazley (7) defends in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies

    -9.5

    215 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    • The 110.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (106.1).
    • When Memphis scores more than 106.1 points, it is 8-3.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Thunder average 15.4 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.4).
    • Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fifth.
    • The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has tallied 7.2 boards and 5.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and adds 4.5 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

