The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -9.5 215 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The 110.0 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (106.1).

When Memphis scores more than 106.1 points, it is 8-3.

Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Thunder average 15.4 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.4).

Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.0 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at fifth.

The Grizzlies average 13 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch