Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) at FedExForum on Monday, December 20, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -9 214.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The Grizzlies record only 3.0 more points per game (111.1) than the Thunder allow (108.1).

When Memphis scores more than 108.1 points, it is 12-2.

Oklahoma City is 8-11 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Thunder score an average of 99.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.

Memphis is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank seventh.

The Grizzlies pull down an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 2.5 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch