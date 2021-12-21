Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket around LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) at FedExForum on Monday, December 20, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -9

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    • The Grizzlies record only 3.0 more points per game (111.1) than the Thunder allow (108.1).
    • When Memphis scores more than 108.1 points, it is 12-2.
    • Oklahoma City is 8-11 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 99.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Memphis is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank seventh.
    • The Grizzlies pull down an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 2.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Kenrich Williams (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

