How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-46) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-22) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies score 114.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.2 the Thunder allow.
- When Memphis puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 37-7.
- Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.3 points.
- The Thunder score 7.0 fewer points per game (102.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.3).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
- Memphis is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 34-2 overall.
- The Thunder's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.7 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Celtics
L 120-107
Away
3/5/2022
Magic
W 124-96
Home
3/6/2022
Rockets
L 123-112
Away
3/8/2022
Pelicans
W 132-111
Home
3/11/2022
Knicks
W 118-114
Home
3/13/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Nuggets
W 119-107
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-101
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
L 116-103
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
L 142-115
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 132-102
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home