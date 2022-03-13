Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-46) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-22) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies score 114.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.2 the Thunder allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 37-7.

Oklahoma City is 17-28 when giving up fewer than 114.3 points.

The Thunder score 7.0 fewer points per game (102.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.3).

Oklahoma City has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Memphis is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 34-2 overall.

The Thunder's 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Oklahoma City has compiled a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.7 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Celtics L 120-107 Away 3/5/2022 Magic W 124-96 Home 3/6/2022 Rockets L 123-112 Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans W 132-111 Home 3/11/2022 Knicks W 118-114 Home 3/13/2022 Thunder - Away 3/15/2022 Pacers - Away 3/18/2022 Hawks - Away 3/20/2022 Rockets - Away 3/23/2022 Nets - Home 3/24/2022 Pacers - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule