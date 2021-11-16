Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Heat

    • The Heat score 110.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 107.5 the Thunder give up.
    • When Miami scores more than 107.5 points, it is 6-2.
    • Oklahoma City is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Thunder average only 4.7 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.
    • Miami has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.3 points.
    • This season, the Heat have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
    • Miami is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
    • Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.0 assists per game.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Darius Bazley has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.4 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per matchup.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Giddey (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    W 118-115

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-96

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 120-117

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 112-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-105

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 99-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    W 105-103

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    L 120-96

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy