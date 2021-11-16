Nov 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Heat

The Heat score 110.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 107.5 the Thunder give up.

When Miami scores more than 107.5 points, it is 6-2.

Oklahoma City is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Thunder average only 4.7 fewer points per game (99.3) than the Heat give up to opponents (104.0).

Oklahoma City has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.

Miami has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.3 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Miami is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.0 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

Darius Bazley has a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.4 assists per game for Oklahoma City to take the top rebound spot on the team. Josh Giddey has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per matchup.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Giddey (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Jazz W 118-115 Home 11/8/2021 Nuggets L 113-96 Away 11/10/2021 Lakers L 120-117 Away 11/11/2021 Clippers L 112-109 Away 11/13/2021 Jazz W 111-105 Away 11/15/2021 Thunder - Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/18/2021 Wizards - Home 11/20/2021 Wizards - Away 11/23/2021 Pistons - Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves - Away

