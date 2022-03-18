Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) attacks the paint as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (46-24) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -16 217.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Thunder

The Heat average 109.4 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.9 the Thunder allow.

Miami has a 33-5 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Oklahoma City has a 15-17 record when allowing fewer than 109.4 points.

The Thunder's 103.0 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Heat allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 13-14 when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Miami has a 25-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.0 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.

The Heat average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 13th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.0 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch