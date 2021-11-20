Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -12.5

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder

    • The 107.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).
    • Milwaukee has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Thunder's 98.8 points per game are 10.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.
    • The Bucks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).
    • The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.0 points, 11.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
    • Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy