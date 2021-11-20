Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -12.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder

The 107.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).

Milwaukee has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.

Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Thunder's 98.8 points per game are 10.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

The Bucks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).

The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.0 points, 11.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch