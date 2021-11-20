Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Bucks
Bucks
-12.5
215.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder
- The 107.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).
- Milwaukee has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 105.9 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Thunder's 98.8 points per game are 10.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- The Thunder are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.
- The Bucks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.4).
- The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.0 points, 11.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.6 per contest.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
